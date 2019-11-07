The Herald News Obituaries
Phyllis A. Robb Obituary
Phyllis A. Robb (Davis), age 88, passed away peacefully Monday, November 4, 2019 at Country Gardens Nursing Home in Swansea. She was the wife of George F. Robb, to whom she was married for 62 years. Born in Fall River, daughter of the late Francis W. and Helen V. (Smith) Davis, she was a longtime resident of Somerset. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1949, she worked as a secretary for Brown & Sharpe and the Teamsters Union in Fall River and then as a retail associate at Edgar's and Bradlee's Department Stores. An avid reader, she enjoyed going to Foxwoods, playing Bingo, watching the Golden Girls, going out to lunch, and playing cards with her sister Judy. She was a communicant of St. Louis de France. In addition to her husband, she is survived by three daughters, Susan Foley and her husband Joseph of Swansea, Carol A. Robb of North Dighton and Nancy J. Robb of Woodside, New York; four sisters, Ruth "Sylvia" Quinn, Judith Duval, Joan Thompson and Sandra Goerlitz; two grandchildren, Nicole Foley and Dylan Robb, a grand-dog Ruby, and several nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late David F. Robb and sister of the late Helen Ginger Carey and Francis W. Bill Davis. Her visitation will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 9:00 | 10:30 AM in the Waring-Sullivan Home at Rose E. Sullivan, 866 County St., Somerset followed by a funeral service at 10:30 AM. Burial will be in Nathan Slade Cemetery, Somerset. For tributes and directions, www. waring-sullivan.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 7, 2019
