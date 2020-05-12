|
|
Phyllis (Perry) French, 91, of Tiverton, RI passed away peacefully on May 7, 2020. Phyllis was the wife of the late James R French. Born in Fall River, she was a daughter of the late Catherine (Flannery) and Anthone Perry. Her family was her life. A dedicated wife and mother to her daughter, Jamie French. The youngest girl, Phyllis was predeceased by her sisters Kathleen Patton, Helen Wright, and Marion Mays. Phyllis was also predeceased by her brothers Edward, William, and Donald Perry. Godmother to Brenda Susan (Perry) Roberts and Joshua Fay. nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephew. A member of Holy Ghost Parish and previous member of the Women's Guild. Phyllis enjoyed the company of her neighbors, and family gatherings. Her Funeral will be held on Thursday from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a Graveside Service to be held at the Pocasset Hill Cemetery at noon. Visitation prior from 10:30 to 11:30am. www,almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Place Animal Sanctuary 3198 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI 02878.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2020