|
|
Phyllis J. (Almy) Rocha, 91, of Fall River, passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Catholic Memorial Home. She was the wife of the late John "Sam" Rocha, Jr. Born in Tiverton, RI, she was daughter of the late Charles Almy, Sr. and the late Clara (Bates) Almy. She was a member of the Westport Senior Club - Young at Heart. Mrs. Rocha loved to read, going out to eat and playing scrabble with her friends. Her favorite days were spending time with her family who she referred to as her precious jewels. Survivors include a son: Donald Rocha and his wife Flora Ann of Tiverton, RI; 2 daughters: Patricia L. Pacheco and her husband Ronald of Tiverton, RI and Brenda Berard and her husband Donald of Swansea; 6 grandchildren: Bonnie Grace, Melanie Joseph, Todd Rocha, Jennifer Almeida, Lauren Vien and Lindsay Yanklowski; 11 great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was mother of the late John Rocha III and sister of the late Charles Almy, Jr., Helen Almy, Edith Davis and Hilda Almy. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport at 1 P.M. Visitation will be Saturday from 5 - 8 P.M. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Tiverton. For directions or to sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 5, 2019