Phyllis M. (Trevisano) Frank, 91, of Fall River passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Annes Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Arthur D. Frank Sr. Phyllis was born in Boston, the daughter of the late Achille and Filomena (Accettullo) Trevisano. She graduated from Sacred Hearts Academy and furthered her education at the College of New Rochelle where she earned her Bachelors degree in Education and eventually earned a Masters degree from Bridgewater State University. Phyllis began her career working for New England Telegraph and Telephone. Mrs. Frank raised her family and then returned to work for the Fall River Public School System as a Spanish teacher at BMC Durfee High School for twenty-seven years before retiring in 1994. After retirement, she continued to teach Spanish part-time at Bristol Community College. Phyllis was a communicant at the former Holy Rosary Church in Fall River. She was an officer of the Holy Rosary Parish Womens Guild. Phyllis was a member of the Sacred Heart Seniors, and was the past president of the Alpha Delta Kappa Zeta Chapter. Phyllis was a big New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox fan. She enjoyed shopping, traveling to Europe, and dining out with her friends. Survivors are four daughters; Rosemary Frank and her partner Lynn of Brookline, Lisa Carlton and her husband Gregory of Fall River, Donna Arruda and her husband Wayne of Somerset, Joanna and her husband Gene of Fall River, nine sons; Donald Frank and his wife Elaine of Freetown, Arthur Frank Jr and his wife Donna of Somerset, Robert Frank and his wife Sharon of Somerset, Christopher Frank and his wife Virginia of Fall River, David Frank and his wife Donna of Burlington, Michael Frank and his wife Deborah of Somerset, Steven Frank of Fall River, John and Christine Frank of Fall River, and Brian and his wife Linda of Somerset. She was the grandmother to; Jessica, Sarah, Brooke, Alysha, Alexandra, James, Victoria, Timothy, Ryan, Lauren, Peter, Matthew, Christina, Nicholas, Jacob, Ashley, Remy, Samuel, and Dylan, and the great-grandmother of Henry. Phyllis was predeceased by her brother Lt. Donald Trevisano, USN. Calling Hours for Mrs. Frank will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 from 3-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street, Somerset. A Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book facility or church directions go to www.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Memorial donations in her memory can be made to the Autism Society of America, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 350, Bethesda, MD 20814.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 17, 2019