Ralph Beardsworth Jr.
Ralph Q. Beardsworth Jr. 85 of Warren, RI passed away on July 27th, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA, he was the son of the late Ralph Q. Beardsworth Sr. and Muriel (Wilkie) Beardsworth. He had served in the US Army from 1954 to 1957. Ralph is survived by 2 daughters Karen Baumgartner and Marlene McAvoy (Husband James), both of California, along with his grandchildren. He also leaves a brother Donald I. Beardsworth (wife Jeanne) of Rehoboth, MA and 2 nieces & 1 nephew. Visitation Monday at 10am at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a Graveside Service at Hillside Cemetery in Tiverton at 11am. www.almeida-pocasset.com for more info.

Published in The Herald News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Visitation
10:00 AM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
3
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Hillside Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
August 2, 2020
