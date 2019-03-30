|
|
Ralph Guy McManus, age 84, of Westport, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Charlton Memorial Hospital. He was the husband of Janice (Perron) McManus. Ralph was born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Arthur and Rose (Dufour) McManus. Ralph retired as an engineer and program manager for Raytheon. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, an avid Boston sports fan and an enthusiast for the New York Times crossword puzzle. Besides his wife Janice of 65 years, he is survived by five children, Ralph McManus Jr; and wife Sylvia, Michael McManus and his wife Diane, Scott McManus, Debra McManus and Heidi McManus Wade and her husband Paul, he was the brother of Anne Marie Carulli and Phyllis Duarte, he was a grandfather of 7, Kelly, Sean, Allison, Nicole, Rebekah, Amanda and Hannah, two great-grandchildren William and Aidan and many nieces and nephews. He also was the brother to the late Richard, Gilbert and George McManus. Ralphs funeral will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00AM from the Boule Funeral Home, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00AM in St. John the Baptist Church, 945 Main Rd., Westport, MA. Interment will be in Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation will be held prior from 8:30AM to 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ralphs name to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Spca Habitat for cats. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 30, 2019