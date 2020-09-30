1/1
Ralph J. Hunt Sr.
Ralph J. Hunt Sr., 95, passed away on September 26, 2020. He was the loving husband of Aurore C. (Hamel) Letourneau Hunt. Ralph was born in Fall River and was the son of the late John T. Hunt and Anne V. (Noonan) Hunt. Ralph served his country honorably in the US Navy during World War II and was employed as a Corrections Officer for the Bristol County House of Correction for many years until his retirement. Ralph had a passion for dancing and was very good on his feet. He would go out dancing locally whenever he could, sometimes three times a week. He enjoyed staying in shape and spending time with his family and many friends. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son, Ralph Hunt Jr of AZ; stepchildren, Robert Letourneau and his wife Jeannine of Somerset, Denise Weaver and her husband Steven of Westport, Michelle Malloux and her husband Paul of Rehoboth and Patricia Stevens and her husband Lawrence of Framingham; sisters, Hazel Arruda of Fall River and Sr. Barbara Marie Hunt of New Bedford; eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ruth Goulet, Esther Stevenson, Anna Hunt, John Hunt Jr and Herbert Hunt. Due to current restrictions, services for Mr. Hunt will be private. Arrangements entrusted to the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River. A Live-Stream Service cast will be available for relatives and friends to view on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11am on the tribute page for Mr. Hunt. Donations in his memory may be made to the Catholic Memorial Home, Fall River. To leave a message for the family or to view the online service cast, please visit www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Service
11:00 AM
Hathaway Home for Funerals
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Funeral Home
1813 Robeson St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 673-0781
