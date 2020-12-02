1/1
Ralph S. Borges
Ralph S. Borges, 85, of Fall River, husband of Barbara Borges for 64 years, passed away peacefully at home on Nov. 30, 2020 after a long illness. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel and Serhrina (Andrade) Borges and brother of the late Irene Borges. He was an accountant for the Fall River Gas Company until his move to Slades Ferry Trust Company in Somerset where he served as Executive Vice President and Treasurer for 25 years before his retirement in June, 2000. He had also served his country in the Army Reserves. A long time active member of the Prince Henry Society Fall River Chapter, Ralph served as president, chair of several committees and in many other capacities over his 30+ years of membership. He was among the first recipients of the Prince Henry Pilot Class award and was honored by the State Council in 2003 as Portuguese American of the Year. A devout Catholic, he was a life time parishioner of Saint Elizabeths Parish, and later Holy Trinity Church. Ralph enjoyed spending time with family, walking his dog, and caring for his many pets over the years. He loved to dine out, attend church, and travel. He leaves: his loving children; Robin Borges of Fall River, Carleen Borges (husband-Peter Dumke) of Danvers, Craig Borges (wife-Patricia Figueroa) of Providence and Kristen Borges (husband-Doug Allen) of Salem; his grandchildren, Chelsea (Rogers) Mauricio (husband-Mitchell) of Somerset, MacKenzie Rogers (fianc-Brenton Wallin) of Wakefield, RI and Sydney Rogers of Fall River; his great grandson, Jameson Connelly of Fall River; and his nephew, Greg Borges (wife-Tammy) of Fall River. He also leaves his beloved dog, Oliver. The family would like to extend a warm thank you to the entire staff of Southcoast VNA Hospice for the wonderful care he received. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass on Friday, December 4, 2020 to be offered in Holy Trinity Church, 991 Stafford Rd., Fall River, at 10:00 AM. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider contributing in his memory to Hospice of Southcoast VNA, 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02790. All are urged to express their sympathy online or by mail. To ensure that said condolences and/or sympathy cards reach the family, please always make sure that submissions online are made directly through the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com) and not through a third party. Thank you!

Published in The Herald News on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
4
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
