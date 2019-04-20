Home

Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
Funeral Mass
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Holy Ghost Church
Tiverton, MA
Ramona McGovern, 54, of Shove St., Fall River, daughter of Patricia (Lincourt) McGovern of Fall River and the late Paul K. McGovern, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Ramona and her family own and operate McGovern's Family Restaurant. She was a member of the Irish Heritage Association and a benefactor of the Fall River Soup Kitchen. Besides her mother, she leaves three children, Eric A. Clithero of Franklin, MA and David Clithero and Victoria Clithero, both of Fall River; siblings, Patricia McGovern of Dighton and Kathleen C. Pankowski, Thomas McGovern and his wife Maria, and Shawn P. McGovern and all of Fall River. She was the sister of the late Paul J. McGovern and also leaves her companion Robert "Bob" Lopes of Somerset and nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Her funeral will be held Monday, April 22, from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River, with a funeral Mass at Holy Ghost Church, Tiverton at 12:00 PM. Interment, Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton. Visitation, Monday morning prior to the funeral from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Donations may be made to Fall River Soup Kitchen, 1600 Bay St., Fall River, MA 02724. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 20, 2019
