|
|
Randall (Randy) Robinson, 73, recently passed away unexpectedly at his residence in Needham. Born and raised in Fall River, he was the son of the late Rudolph and Dorothy (Braudy) Robinson. Dr. Robinson was a clinical psychologist and the owner and operator of his own private practice, Resource Counseling Associates, in Walpole for over thirty years. He previously served as a school psychologist in Newton and Millis. An avid sailor, Randy was a longtime member of the Woods Hole Yacht Club, and passed on his love of sailing to his children. He enjoyed spending time on Martha's Vineyard and traveling to Saint Martin. In his younger years, Randy worked as a camp counselor, providing mentoring and teaching sailing. Randy loved to laugh and to make others laugh. He would tell jokes and stories to anyone that would listen. He always sought to create a personal connection with others and was generous with his time and advice. He is survived by his children Seth Robinson and his wife Katherine, of Lakeville, Laura Nolan and her husband Cory, of Holliston, and Brett Robinson and his wife Sarah, of Port Hood, Nova Scotia; brother, Russell Robinson and his wife Joyce; and niece, Paige Robinson. Randy will be especially missed by his grandchildren, by whom he was fondly known as "Pop Pop". Being a grandfather and a father was the absolute highlight of his life. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 3, at 10 a.m. at Temple Beth-El, 385 High St., Fall River, MA with burial to follow in Temple Beth-El Cemetery, 4620 N Main St., Fall River. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Children's Advocacy Center of Bristol County at 58 Arch Street, Fall River, MA. Shiva will be held following services at the home of Seth and Katherine Robinson at 7 Greenlot Circle, Lakeville, MA. For information and condolences, please visit website: www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 3, 2020