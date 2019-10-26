|
Raymond A. McGough, 91, FRPD, Retired, of Fall River, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, class of 1945 and the Fall River Business Institute, he was a Coast Guard Veteran of WWII. A 33 year member of the Fall River Police Department, retiring as Sergeant, he then worked at Saint Anne's Hospital Security Dept. for 29 years. A photography, firearms and finger printing graduate of the FBI Academy, he was a founder and oldest living past-president of the Massachusetts Safety Officers League. Sergeant McGough's numerous awards and citations include, in 1954, the Massachusetts Safety Council & Governor Herter Outstanding Officer in Massachusetts; the Junior Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Man Awards for 1955 and 1963 through 1966; President John F. Kennedy Community Service Recognition; President Richard M. Nixon Presidential Award; for nineteen consecutive years, the AAA Distinguished Service Award and in 1971 was named, the Fall River Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Officer of the Year. He served numerous boards and committees, some of which were the Fall River Municipal Credit Union, Family Service Assoc., March of Dimes, Jimmy Fund, Heart Fund, Cancer Crusade and Nursing Assoc. He was a member of the Fall River and Massachusetts Police Relief Assoc. and the Over the Hill Gang. He leaves a daughter, Erin McGough of Fall River; grandchildren Shannon Hubley and her husband Aaron, Ryan Hebda and his fiance Alexandra Camara of Fall River; a great-grandson James Hubley and nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edna Leonard, Arthur McGough and Anne Cooley and the son of the late Arthur J. and and Anna F. (Cox) McGough. He was the former husband of the late Agnes (Lake) McGough. A visitation will be held Monday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River. His Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday at 10:00 AM at Holy Name Church. (Meet directly at church). Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Marie Poussepin Outreach Ministry, 3012 Elm St. Dighton, MA 02715. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 26, 2019