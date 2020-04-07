|
Raymond A. Mello Sr., age 79, of Somerset, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. He was the husband of Barbara A. (Viveiros) Mello and son of the late James and Maria L.A. (Leite) Mello. Raymond was a wallpaper hanger and painter for many years who loved spending time with his family and friends especially his grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children: Mary Jane Miles, Raymond A. Mello Jr., and James Mello, grandchildren: Mason J. Patten, Conner L. Miles, and Linsey J. Miles. He was also the brother of the late James Mello. Memorial donations can be made to or to AccentCare Home Health & Hospice, 275 Martine St., Suite 109, Fall River, MA 02723 in Raymonds memory. Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home. www.rogersfuneral.com
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 7, 2020