Raymond D. Levesque, 93 of Swansea, passed away on June 20, 2019. He was the husband of the late Cecile T. (Lapointe) Levesque. Raymond was born in Fall River, the son of the late Ulrick & Antoinette (Lavoie) Levesque. He graduated from the former Msgr. Prevost High School in 1943 and, served as a navigator on a B24 Liberator Bomber during World War II. Mr. Levesque was a Textile Engineering graduate of the former Bradford Durfee Technical Institute (now UMass Dartmouth), he traveled extensively throughout the United States, Canada, South America and Europe with the engineering firm of Nannery Associates and its predecessor Ralph E. Loper Co. of Fall River MA and Greenville, NC. Later followed by management positions with Berkshire Hathaway in New Bedford, MA and The Cranston Print Works of Cranston RI, retiring in 1991. Survivors are three sons: Richard D and wife Mildred (deceased) of Houston, TX, David and wife Donna of Assonet, MA and Paul of Somerset, MA. Two daughters: Michelle Levesque of Somerset, MA and Marie Caduto and her husband Michael of Reading, VT. He was predeceased by son Roger R (husband of Kevin McClendon of NY). He leaves 5 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. His Funeral Service will be on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 9am from the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St. Somerset, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10am in Saint Louis de France Church, 56 Buffington Street, Swansea.Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial with Military Honors to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery Fall River. To light a memorial candle, sign guest book, facility or church directions go to wwww.hathawayfunerals.com or call 508 672-3572. Calling Hours will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 from 4-7pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Herald News on June 23, 2019