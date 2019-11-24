|
Raymond F. Carreiro, 83, a resident of Tiverton for more than 50 years, passed away peacefully at Charlton Memorial Hospital on November 21, 2019. He was the husband of Florence (Amarello) Carreiro for 63 years. Born in Fall River a son of the late Georgianna (Rebello) Carreiro and the late Frank Carreiro, he attended Fall River schools and went on to become a machine operator for the General Cable company, formerly the Carol Wire and Cable Co. in Lincoln, R.I., retiring after 34 years. He was also financial secretary for his United Steel Workers local. Raymond's favorite things were spending time with his children and grandchildren, and visiting the casino. He was a gentle soul who was loved by many relatives and friends. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Raymond P. Carreiro and his wife Maria of Fall River, and Mark Carreiro and his wife Cheryl of Swansea; a daughter Mary-Ann Thomas of New Hampshire; and a sister, Carol Szlanda; as well as five grandchildren, and five step-grandchildren who were all dearly loved. He was also preceded in death by a brother Frank Carreiro and a sister Janice Carreiro. A prayer service will be held Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 11a.m. in the Hathaway Home for Funerals, 1813 Robeson St., Fall River. Burial will follow in the Pocasset Hill Cemetery, Tiverton, R.I. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Calling hours will be held Tuesday from 5 - 8 p.m. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 24, 2019