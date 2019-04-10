Home

Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Raymond F. Jones

Raymond F. Jones Obituary
Raymond Frederick Jones 74, of Tiverton, RI passed away on April 5, 2019. He was the devoted and loving husband of Geraldine L. (Pereira) Jones to whom he was married to for 52 years. Born in Boston, MA, he was the son of the late Edna Marie (Burby) and Raymond Francis Jones. Ray worked as a Veterinary Technician Associate at the Sakonnet Veterinary Hospital and was the Tiverton Animal Control Officer for over 30 years. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and the Army National Guard for a total of 34 years. He was a member of the Tiverton VFW Post, Dust-Off Association for Army helicopter pilots, The Scottish American Military Society, The Yankee Division Association, and the Clan Chisholm Society. He was also a 3rd Degree of Knight of Columbus. In addition to his wife, he leaves two sons Patrick W. Jones, Michael R. Jones and his wife Susan and his daughter Julie A. Simmons and her husband Shawn. His also leaves a brother Eugene P. Jones and his wife Margaret M. Harrington and his sister Ann Sue Jones. He was a proud grandfather of his seven grandchildren (minions) Catie, Abby, Michael, Charlotte, Sydney, Ellie, and Connor. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, April 12th at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home, 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI from 4PM to 7 PM. All other services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in his memory. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book.
Published in The Herald News on Apr. 10, 2019
