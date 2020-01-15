|
Raymond F. Melia, 74, of Doolan Apts., Fall River, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020. A Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, he was a member of Post 5392, Tiverton and Vietnam Veterans, Chapter 207. He had been employed by Raytheon, Portsmouth. Ray is survived by three children, Raymond, Kelly and Steven Melia, five grandchildren, one great-grandson. He was the son of the late Raymond F. and Lucille (Dupuis) Melia and the brother of the late Michael Melia. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So.Main St. Fall River from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. with a funeral service at 12:30 P.M. Burial will be private. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020