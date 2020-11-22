1/1
Raymond H. Lake Jr.
Raymond H. Lake Jr. age 69, of Swansea, passed away on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of Ilda (Melo) Lake to whom he had been married 37 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of Irene (Dion) Lake and the late Raymond H. Lake, Sr. Raymond worked as a heavy equipment operator for Mass Highway for many years before his retirement. Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his children Matthew Lake and his wife Shelley of Bridgewater, Keith Lake of Swansea, and Kayla V. Lake and her significant other Mike Hazel of Rehoboth; 4 grandchildren, Caroline, Madelyn, Benjamin and Greta Lake; 3 sisters, Susan Lake, Deborah Mello and Cynthia Ruest as well as several nieces and nephews. Ray was an avid target shooter and firearms collector, a life member of the NRA as well as the New Bedford Rod and Gun club. He enjoyed the annual family camping trips to New Hampshire as well as his regular day trips with Ilda to Kittery and Newport. It quickly became obvious that being a grandfather "Pepere" became his biggest joy in life. Making his grandkids laugh, giving tractor rides and spoiling them in general seemed to be his favorite things to do. His Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. For tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
Funeral services provided by
Waring-Sullivan Home of Memorial Tribute at Birchcrest
189 Gardners Neck Road
Swansea, MA 02777
5086761933
Guest Book

