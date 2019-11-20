The Herald News Obituaries
|
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hathaway Community Funeral Home
900 Buffington Street
Somerset, MA
View Map
Raymond J. Antaya Jr.


1945 - 2019
Raymond J. Antaya Jr. Obituary
Raymond J. Antaya, Jr., 74, of Fort Myers, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. He was born June 15, 1945 in Fall River, MA to Raymond J. and Yvette (Boulay) Antaya, and moved to Fort Myers from Assonet, MA in 2011. He was a member of The National Guard 211th Artillery. He also was a member of the Fall River Elks lodge and an avid outdoorsmen. Mr. Antaya is survived by his wife, Jo-Ann Antaya; his children: Raymond J. Antaya, III (Dawn), Brian Antaya (Kelly), Jennifer Thorpe and Kimberley Thorpe (Jeff); his step-children: Jerry Smith and Jay Smith (Sheila). Also surviving is his sister, Claire Antaya, 11 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: cancerresearch.org Calling Hours are Thursday November 21, 2019 4-7 pm at Hathaway Community Funeral Home 900 Buffington Street Somerset, Ma
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 20, 2019
