Raymond J. Arsenault, age 91, of Fall River, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at St. Annes Hospital. He was the husband of Jeannette Lillian (Cadieux) Arsenault. Raymond was born in Fall River, he was the son of the late August and Roseanna (Letendre) Arsenault. Raymond served in the US Army during World War II. He was employed by Haskon Plastic in Taunton, MA as a press operator. Raymond was a communicant of Notre Dame Church. He was a member of the American Legion, Post 126 in Fall River. He loved spending time with his family. Besides his wife Jeannette of 69 years, Raymond is survived by three sons, Raymond Arsenault, Jr. of Fall River, Donald Arsenault and his wife Sue of Westport, and Richard Arsenault and his wife Lori-Anne of Westport, two daughters, Collette Pelletier and her husband Robert of Fall River, and Lisa Mann and her husband Timothy of New Hampshire, six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Albert Arsenault, Rose Menard, Bertha Pine and Irene Hubert. Raymonds funeral, which relatives and friends are invited to attend, will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9:00AM from the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00AM in St. Bernards Church, 32 South Main St., Assonet, MA. Interment will be at Notre Dame Cemetery. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday from 6:00PM to 8:00PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Raymonds memory to The Healthwell Foundation, 20440Century Blvd., Suite 250, Germantown, MD 20874, Healthwell foundatin.org. Online guestbook available at www.boulefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 30, 2020