Raymond Jacome
Raymond Jacome, age 73, Chief of Police (Ret.) for the Swansea Police Dept., passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 in the comfort of his home with his loving family by his side. Born in Fall River, Raymond was the son of the late Manuel S. and Deolinda (Raymond) Jacome. He was the husband of the late Barbara A. (Murphy) Jacome and the longtime companion of Patricia Connelly. Survivors include his three sons: Robert Jacome (wife Wendi) of N. Dartmouth, Raymond M. Jacome (girlfriend Ann St. Laurent) of Swansea, and John Jacome of Providence; sister in law: Karen Jacome (wife of the late Michael Jacome); two grandchildren: Edward & Archibald Connelly; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Prior to retiring, Raymond served as the Chief of Police for the Swansea Police Department for many years. He was a lifetime member of the Southeastern Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association. A Private Service for Raymonds family will take place in the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, 1521 N. Main St., Fall River on Monday, Nov. 30th. Interment to follow in Christ Church Cemetery, Main St., Swansea. Public. Calling Hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29th from 4-8 P.M. We ask for your patience as you may need to wait to come in to pay your respects. Memorial Contributions may be made in Rays memory to The Jimmy Fund at www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org/donations/ cancer. To send the family expressions of sympathy, please go to www.rogersfuneral.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
NOV
30
Service
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
