Raymond L. Perry, 91, of Fall River, husband of Claire (Charette) Perry, passed away on his birthday, Saturday, October 26, 2019. A US Army Veteran of the Korean War, he was a graduate of BMC Durfee High School, Class of 1948 and a graduate of Thibodeau Business School. He was an accountant for the former Sterling Beverage for 25 years and then Colonial Beverage, Dartmouth for 35 years. He was a longtime member of the Boys and Girls Club and many organizations in the beer industry. He enjoyed traveling extensively, handball, skiing, basketball, baseball and home improvement. Besides his wife of 63 years, he also leaves two sons Dr. Robert Perry and his wife Mary of Norfolk and James Perry of Tiverton; five grandchildren, Marc Perry and his wife Carolina of Brookline, Daniel Perry and his wife Denise of San Diego, CA, Caitlin Moczula and her husband Andrew of Charlotte, NC, Allyson Linhares and her husband Brian of Mansfield Center, CT, and Ariana Perry of Austin, TX; six great - grandchildren, Emma, Isabel, Alexander, Anna, Ava and Miles and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Edward Perry, Lucille Montigny, Eleanor Angel, Barbara Nataly and Arnold Perry and the son of the late Manuel D. and Mary V. (Gonsalves) Perry. His funeral will be held Saturday at 9:00 AM from the Auclair Funeral Home, 690 So. Main St., Fall River with a Funeral Mass at Holy Name Church at 10:00 AM. Burial, St. Patrick's Cemetery. A visitation will be held Friday from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 29, 2019