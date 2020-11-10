Raymond Orr 89, of Westport, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 at Catholic Memorial Home. He was the loving husband of the late Aida (Silva) Orr, the love of his life, whom he shared over 63 years of marriage. Raymond was born in Westport and was the son of the late John Orr and Harriet N. (Manchester) Orr. He was a lifelong resident of Westport. Raymond was a devoted husband and father who worked hard and believed in family as the most important part of his life. He loved family get-togethers and was known for his quick wit and gentle demeanor. He was a Korean War Veteran and worked for General Electric for many years. He enjoyed woodworking and collecting antique lanterns. He loved taking care and being with his grandchildren and they loved their Grandpa. He was a friend to many and always ready when someone needed help. He belonged to the Westport Senior Center and spent many enjoyable days participating in their activities. He is survived by his son Michael R. Orr and his wife Joanne of Westport, his three daughters, Nancy M. Reiff and her husband Donald of Westport, Donna L. St. Laurent and her husband Richard of Westport and Mary-Beth Viveiros and her husband Gary of Tiverton. He also leaves six grandchildren, Andrew Orr, Jillian and Kyle St. Laurent, Amanda McCabe, Melanie Viveiros and Austin Reiff. He also leaves five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his two brothers, John and Frank Orr and his sister Edith Orr. We would like to thank everyone at the Catholic Memorial Home for their kindness and care throughout the years. His funeral services will be private and are in the care of Potter Funeral Home, Westport. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Post 145, 489 Sanford Rd., Westport, MA 02790 or to the Westport Council on Aging, 75 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
