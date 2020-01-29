|
Raymond P. Caron, 71, passed away on January 25, 2020. He was the loving husband of Rosemary (Cabral) Caron, with whom he shared 51 years of marriage. Ray was born in Fall River and was the son of the late Henri R. Caron and Alma (Galland) Caron. Ray was a graduate of Monsignor Prevost High School class of 66, Computer Environments Institute and BRISTOL Community College. He went on to a long and rewarding career as a Programmer Analyst for Fleet and Bank of America until his retirement. Ray was an active volunteer at Charlton Memorial Hospital and also volunteered in the VITA (VOLUNTEER INCOME TAX ASSISTANCE) program. Ray enjoyed music, and loved to play his guitar. Clapton, B.B. KING, and the Eagles were among his favorites. He also enjoyed skiing, golfing, travel, word puzzles, Sudoku and had a passion for BMWs, Martin guitars, red wine,and Macallan scotch.. Ray liked to keep his mind busy and was always ready for a good natured argument. Most of all, he enjoyed the quality time spent with his family, friends and his Yorkshire Terrier Harley. Ray we be remembered as a quiet and laid back man, having a sensitive and loving nature, with a great sarcastic sense of humor and a tactful wit. Surviving in addition to his wife are his son Gregory S. Caron and his wife Julie (Naftygiel) of Fall River; sister, Anne-Marie Beauchesne of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren, Jillian Caron and Nicholas Caron and several nieces, .nephews, and cousins. Also, sister in law Susan Rapoza (Ernie), Cathie Lopes, and brother in law Ernie Cabral. His funeral will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 9am from the Hathaway Home for Funerals 1813 Robeson St., Fall River, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Holy Name Church, 709 Hanover St., Fall River. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will follow in Norte Dame Cemetery, Fall River. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 30th from 4-7pm in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations in Rays memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Association 60 Walnut St., #102, Wellesley, MA 02481.
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 29, 2020