Raymond P. Normandin of Sun City Center, Florida, passed away suddenly on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the age of 81 years. Raymond was born in Fall River, the son of Raymond L. and Irene (Ouellette) Normandin. He graduated from Diman Vocational High School in 1956 and then served in the U.S. Air Force. After the Air Force, he worked in the electronics industry for many years, eventually retiring from Raytheon in Andover, MA. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Smith and her husband James of Boylston, MA, and his three beloved grandchildren, Katelyn, Daniel, and Brian as well as his two sisters, Claire Desjardins and Irene Echols, both of Canyon Country, CA. He also leaves his good friends Eddie Talerico and Michael Takacs of Sun City Center, FL , his adored cat, Nico, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, and friends. His interests included gardening, fishing, the Boston Red Sox, and spending time at the beach. Donations may be made to your local VA or your local animal shelter in his honor. Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 20, 2020