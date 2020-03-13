|
|
Raymond R. Silva Raymond R. Silva FALL RIVER Raymond "Ray" Silva, age 84, passed away on Wednesday March 11, 2020. He was the husband of Evelyn (Oliveira) Silva of 60 years and son of the late Manuel F. and Angelina (Morgado) Silva. Ray was a U.S. Marine Veteran, and worked at Huestis Machine for over 25 years. He was also an avid sports fan but especially loved the NY Giants. In addition to his wife he is survived by his daughter: Lynn Rudolph (husband Eric), sister: Mary Almeida (husband Ned), sister-in-law: Linda Silva, grandchildren: Max, Ava, and Wil Rudolph, and several nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He was also the brother of the late Vasco Silva. His funeral will take place from the Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River Saturday, March, 14th with extended calling hours from 8:30-9:30 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Michaels Church at 10:00 A.M. Interment in St. Patricks Cemetery, Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com. |
Published in The Herald News on Mar. 13, 2020