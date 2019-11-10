|
|
Raymond Rosa, age 72, of Fall River, passed away at home on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. He was the husband of Janice (Stafford) Rosa to whom he was married to for 50 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late John and Gloria (Botelho) Rosa. Raymond worked as a warehouse supervisor at several TJ Maxx organizations for many years before his retirement in 2015. Ray had a great sense of humor, he enjoyed cruising, computer gaming and most of all spending time with his grandson Curtis. Besides his wife, he is survived by two sons, Peter Rosa and his wife Jennifer of Fall River and Benjamin Rosa and his wife Lucy and their son Curtis of Taunton, one sister, Madeline McElroy and her husband Eugene of Westport and one brother, John Rosa and his wife Judith of Somerset, as well as several nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his sister, Patricia Delaney. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 10:00AM in St. Marys Cathedral, Spring St., Fall River. In lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Southcoast V.N.A., 200 Mill Rd., Fairhaven, MA 02719 or to a charity of ones choice. Burial private. For tributes or directions: www.waring-sullivan.com
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 10, 2019