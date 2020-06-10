Raymond "Roger" St. Pierre, 88, formerly of Mitchell Heights, Fall River, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He worked in the former Swansea Mall. Survivors include a brother, Romeo St. Pierre of New Britain CT; nieces and nephews, Goddaughter, Rita Canuel, Simone Lafleur, Michelle Wood, Rene, Edgar and Richard St. Pierre. He was the brother of the late Gerard, Roland, Omer, Leo and Edgar St.Pierre and the son of the late Joseph and Aristide (Richard) St. Pierre. A special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice and Carvalho Grove for their exceptional care of Raymond. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM in Saint Bernard Church, Assonet. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation in the Auclair Funeral Home Thursday morning from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard Parish, 30 So. Main St. Assonet, MA 02702. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 10, 2020.