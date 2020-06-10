Raymond St. Pierre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond "Roger" St. Pierre, 88, formerly of Mitchell Heights, Fall River, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020. He worked in the former Swansea Mall. Survivors include a brother, Romeo St. Pierre of New Britain CT; nieces and nephews, Goddaughter, Rita Canuel, Simone Lafleur, Michelle Wood, Rene, Edgar and Richard St. Pierre. He was the brother of the late Gerard, Roland, Omer, Leo and Edgar St.Pierre and the son of the late Joseph and Aristide (Richard) St. Pierre. A special thanks to the staff at Kindred Hospice and Carvalho Grove for their exceptional care of Raymond. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday at 10:00 AM in Saint Bernard Church, Assonet. Burial, Notre Dame Cemetery. Visitation in the Auclair Funeral Home Thursday morning from 8:15 AM to 9:15 AM In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Bernard Parish, 30 So. Main St. Assonet, MA 02702. Online condolences at AuclairFuneralHome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
08:15 - 09:15 AM
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
Send Flowers
JUN
11
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Saint Bernard Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auclair Funeral Home - Fall River
690 South Main St.
Fall River, MA 02721
508-672-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time and sincerest thanks for entrusting your loved one to our care.
The Auclair Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved