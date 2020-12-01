Raymond W. Connors, age 86, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. He was the husband of the late Jane L. (Brightman) Connors. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Leonard F. Connors and Sarah J. (Atherton) Connors. A graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School, Class of 1953, Raymond went on to become a stationary engineer working for both Taunton State Hospital and Montaup Electric for many years before his retirement in 1997. An avid sports fan, Raymond also enjoyed fishing, boating and coaching baseball. He was a former member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society. Raymonds greatest joy in life was spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He is survived by his daughters, Bridget E. Kenyon and her husband John of Dighton and Martha J. Moniz and her husband Kerry of Swansea; 5 grandchildren; Amanda Turcotte, Keegan and Jamison Moniz and Jake and Mitchell Kenyon; 2 great - grandchildren, Camdyn Turcotte and Remi Hague as well as many nieces and nephews. Raymond was predeceased by his grandson, Joshua Turcotte and brother, Leonard C. Connors. Raymond was a wonderful father and will be sorely missed by his beloved daughters whom he adored. His Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM in Waring-Sullivan Home at Birchcrest, 189 Gardners Neck Rd., Swansea. Due to current occupancy restrictions, please be mindful that guests may have to wait outside while others pay their respects. Raymonds Funeral Mass and Burial will be private. For tributes and directions, please visit: www.waring-sullivan.com