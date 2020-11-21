Rebecca "Becky" Bouchard, 36, of Tiverton, RI passed away on November 17, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of Barbara (Champagne) Bouchard and Ronald Bouchard. She was the life partner of Robyn Carrita. Becky was an avid softball player and used to work at Pachet Tree Farm for Hay Rides and Halloween. She had attended St Madeleine Sophie Parish. She also leaves a brother Jonathan Bouchard and exten ded family and friends. In addition, she is survived by her aunt and uncle Donna and Paul Truppi. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 5 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Road, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com
for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me Account has been set up by Heather Quintal (In Memory of Becky Bouchard).