1/1
Rebecca Bouchard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca "Becky" Bouchard, 36, of Tiverton, RI passed away on November 17, 2020. Born in Fall River, MA, she was the daughter of Barbara (Champagne) Bouchard and Ronald Bouchard. She was the life partner of Robyn Carrita. Becky was an avid softball player and used to work at Pachet Tree Farm for Hay Rides and Halloween. She had attended St Madeleine Sophie Parish. She also leaves a brother Jonathan Bouchard and exten ded family and friends. In addition, she is survived by her aunt and uncle Donna and Paul Truppi. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 23rd from 5 to 8 PM at the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Road, Tiverton, RI. www.almeida-pocasset.com for on line guest book. In lieu of flowers, a Go Fund Me Account has been set up by Heather Quintal (In Memory of Becky Bouchard).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home
462 Main Road
Tiverton, RI 02878
(401) 625-5945
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 21, 2020
This Guest Book is dedicated to the memory of those we serve and their loved ones.
The Staff of Pocasset-Memorial Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved