|
|
Rebecca L. Pereira, age 60, passed away on December 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of John Pereira, and daughter of the late Stanley and Joyce (Paulino) Combs. Rebeccas personality was larger than life. She enjoyed, needlework, cooking, making people laugh and spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her husband she is survived by her children: John Pereira Jr. (wife Michelle), and Jason Pereira (companion Kimberly Medeiros), siblings: Wanneta Oliver, Pamela Borges, Lisa Reed, and Stanley Combs and several nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements were under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home 1521 N. Main St. Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Dec. 27, 2019