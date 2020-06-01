Reginald P. 'Reggie' Cousineau, 80, a lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at the Somerset Ridge Center after an extended illness. He was the husband of Vivianne (Dion) Cousineau. Born in Fall River, son of the late Leo Paul Cousineau and the late Irene (Desrosiers) Cousineau, he graduated from Msgr. Prevost High School in 1958. After high school he joined the U.S. Army and served as a specialist during the Vietnam War domestically. Later he earned a B.S. in civil engineering and an A.S. in architectural engineering from Roger Williams University in 1976. He worked for a time at the former American Dryer Corp. in Fall River, and completed his career as Director of Information Technology at American Insulated Wire in Pawtucket, RI. A communicant of Holy Name Church for many years, Reggie was a member of the Mens Club at the church, as well as a Little League coach when his son was growing up. He was also an avid golfer, and pursued stamp and coin collecting and was a member of the Stamp Club of Fall River. He also was a volunteer for the American Red Cross. Besides his wife, he is survived by a son, Guy Cousineau and his wife Sarah of Lakeville, MA; a sister Claudette Schoonover and her husband Jerry of Fall River; a brother Paul Cousineau and his wife Nancy of North Carolina; three grandchildren, Michaela, Aidan and Kyle and several nephews, nieces and cousins. The family would like to thank the staff at the Somerset Ridge Center for their tireless and compassionate care of Reggie. Services will be held privately, though a public memorial mass will be held at a future date. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Home for Funerals, Fall River, MA. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Reggies name to the American Parkinsons Disease Association (https://www.apdaparkinson. org/ To leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 1, 2020.