Rene E. Chretien
Rene E. Chretien, 77, of Little Compton, RI passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Miriam Hospital in Providence. He was the husband of his devoted and loving wife, Nancy M. (Brodeur) Chretien. Born in Queens, NY, son of the late Raymond and Imelda (Malenfant) Chretien, he was a longtime resident of Little Compton and Bristol. He graduated from Wilbur High School in Little Compton. A veteran of the United States Army, he served in Germany during the Vietnam War. Prior to retirement, he was employed by Raytheon in Portsmouth, RI. Mr. Chretien was a Communicant of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Little Compton. He loved antique cars, especially his 1957 Chevy, he was also an avid hot air balloon chaser and enjoyed photography. Along his wife, survivors include his loving daughter: Renee M. (Chretien) Moniz and her husband Mark of S. Kingstown, RI; 5 brothers: Charles Chretien, Roger Chretien, Robert Chretien, Bertrand Chretien and Dennis Chretien, and; 2 granddaughters: Nicole and Lauren; and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Ernest and Roland Chretien. The Family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Silver Creek Manor in Bristol for the many years of compassionate care they gave to Mr. Chretien. At the family's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

Published in The Herald News on Nov. 20, 2020.
