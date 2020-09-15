Reney Langlois, age 69, lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital, New Bedford, MA. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Ernest and Jeannette (Bouchard) Langlois. Reney was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a backhoe driver for the Fall River Water Department for many years. He loved animals and enjoyed astronomy and he was a member of the former Walko Bowling Alley League. Reney is survived by his brother, Patrick Langlois & his wife Carol of New Bedford; his two sisters, Sandra Sherman & husband Allen of Somerset and Claire Langlois Rossi of Fall River; as well as several nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Reney in our online guestbook available at http://protect-us.mimecast
. com/s/VWkfCyPAVriNqgJXKIQhdHe?domain=boulefuneralhome.com Please consider making a memorial donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721