1/
Reney Langlois
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reney Langlois, age 69, lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at St. Lukes Hospital, New Bedford, MA. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Ernest and Jeannette (Bouchard) Langlois. Reney was proud to have served in the U.S. Navy. Prior to retiring, he was employed as a backhoe driver for the Fall River Water Department for many years. He loved animals and enjoyed astronomy and he was a member of the former Walko Bowling Alley League. Reney is survived by his brother, Patrick Langlois & his wife Carol of New Bedford; his two sisters, Sandra Sherman & husband Allen of Somerset and Claire Langlois Rossi of Fall River; as well as several nieces and nephews. Private funeral arrangements were entrusted with the BOULE FUNERAL HOME, 615 Broadway, Fall River, MA. Please offer your condolences or a memory of Reney in our online guestbook available at http://protect-us.mimecast. com/s/VWkfCyPAVriNqgJXKIQhdHe?domain=boulefuneralhome.com Please consider making a memorial donation to Forever Paws, 300 Lynwood Street, Fall River, MA 02721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River
615 BROADWAY
Fall River, MA 02724
(508) 673-2901
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BOULE FUNERAL HOME - Fall River

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved