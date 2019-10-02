|
Richard Alan Carter, born August 8, 1962, passed away unexpectedly on September 23, 2019. Born in Queens, New York he was the son of the late Dr. Jerry J. Carter and Dolores Ryland Carter. Rick was raised in Lincoln, Rhode Island and spent most of his adult life in Fall River, Massachusetts. Loved ones survived by Rick include his wife Audrey Carter, his two daughters Devon Carter and Jade Traore, stepson Kyle Raposa and 3 granddaughters. Rick was a manager at South End Toyota for several years and went on to become a business entrepreneur. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and a great friend loved by many. He was full of charisma and was somebody everyone gravitated to. If youve ever been blessed by Ricks presence you will truly never forget him.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 2, 2019