Richard A. Petit, 75, of Tiverton, husband of Eileen (Travis) Petit, passed away peacefully on Monday after a brief illness. Born in Fall River, he was a son of the late Emile and Stella (Gagnon) Petit. Prior to his retirement, he was Superintendent of Maintenance for Everett Main Bus Repair Facility for many years. He also owned and operated R&K Auto Repair Service on Route 6 in Westport for several years. Besides his wife of 54 years, he leaves: his children, Karen L. Crossley (Jim) of Swansea, and Kevin R. Petit (Gail) of Tiverton; grandchildren, Tayla B. Petit, Mackenzie C. Crossley, and Chelsea J. Petit; a great-grandchild, Addison Quinn Sherman; sister, Paulette Sweeney (Daniel); sister-in-law, Evelyn Petit; and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late Paul Petit. His funeral will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:00 AM from the Silva-Faria Funeral Home, 730 Bedford St., Fall River, with a Mass to be celebrated in Holy Trinity Church at 9:00 AM. Burial will be private. Calling hours Thursday 5-8 PM. www.silvafaria.com
Published in The Herald News on Jan. 15, 2020