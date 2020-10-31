Richard A. Pineau, 64, of Little Compton, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Doris L. (Bernier) Pineau of Somerset and the late Alcide Pineau. Mr. Pineau was born in Fall River and had resided in Little Compton since 1986. A plumber by trade, he owned and operated Rick Pineau Plumbing & Heating for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sailing. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Survivors along with his mother include his 3 daughters: Lauren Pineau of Westport, Alyssa Pineau of Bend, OR and Cara Pineau of Austin, TX; his sister: Diane M. Wingate and her husband Bruce of Westport; his brother: David J. Pineau and his wife Linda of Westport; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. If, due to COVID concerns, you are uncomfortable attending we know you will be there in spirit. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Richard Pineau to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
