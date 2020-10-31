1/
Richard A. Pineau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard A. Pineau, 64, of Little Compton, peacefully passed away at home on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the son of Doris L. (Bernier) Pineau of Somerset and the late Alcide Pineau. Mr. Pineau was born in Fall River and had resided in Little Compton since 1986. A plumber by trade, he owned and operated Rick Pineau Plumbing & Heating for many years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sailing. He was an avid gardener and enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Survivors along with his mother include his 3 daughters: Lauren Pineau of Westport, Alyssa Pineau of Bend, OR and Cara Pineau of Austin, TX; his sister: Diane M. Wingate and her husband Bruce of Westport; his brother: David J. Pineau and his wife Linda of Westport; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, November 2, 2020 from the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 at 9:00 A.M. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 10:00 A.M. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 P.M. Interment will be in Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport. If, due to COVID concerns, you are uncomfortable attending we know you will be there in spirit. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Richard Pineau to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Potter Funeral Service, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved