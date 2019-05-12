|
Richard Allen Shuman, 88, passed away on Monday, April 29 2019. It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart that the family of Richard says farewell to their beloved father, and grand- father, Richard Shuman. His quick wit, strong presence, generosity and charm will be missed by those who had the good fortune of knowing him. Born January 23, 1931 in Boston, Richard was the son of the late Abraham Shuman and late Esther (Finer) Shuman, and brother of the late Bernard Shuman. He lived in Fall River, before marrying Patricia Ann Tavares, and moving to Dartmouth in 1964, where he and his family res- ided for over 30 years, making many fond memories. Richard and Pat moved to Tiverton, Rhode Island in the late 90s, where football Sundays were spent, and barbecues were enjoyed during the summer months. Richard graduated from Boston University with a business degree. For 40 years he was a leading clothing contractor in Fall River, employing hundreds of workers, as co-owner and vice-president of Needlecraft, Chesterfield and Priscilla Dress Mfg. Corp., before retiring in 1985. He later worked in the financial sector. Richard served as a Staff Sergeant during the Korean War conflict in the 1950s, where he witnessed the cas- ualties of war. Of his service, he said that it was his patr- iotic duty, and he had a job to do. Richards lifelong dedication to family was his priority, something that he dutifully sacrificed for without hesitation. Richards wife, Pat, children and their loved ones, David Shuman and Patricia McCarthy of Seekonk, Peter Shuman and wife Jane of Barrington, Cassius Shuman of Block Island and Michelle Gosselin of Saunderstown, and Andrew Shuman of Providence are joined with his grandchildren: Aaron John Shuman, Kyle Shuman and Ashleigh Shuman, in celebrating his life. His family will miss his big heart, warm smile, and treasured conversations, but take solace in knowing that he is at peace now. Football Sundays will never be the same without him, and his keen analysis. He will be deeply missed. Burial will be private.
Published in The Herald News on May 12, 2019