Richard C. Camara, 83, a long time resident of Somerset, and in recent years of Dartmouth, MA, passed away May 30, 2020 in his home after an extended illness. He was the husband of Claudette R. (Imondi) Camara. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph M. Camara and the late Christine (Pacheco) Camara, he was a graduate of Diman Vocational Technical High School; and later served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He worked 41 years for Haskon Industries in Taunton, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Somerset Marine Corps League, the Somerset American Legion and was a former member of the Royal Travelers. Richard was a communicant of St. Louis de France Church, Swansea for many years, and St. Julie Billiart Church, Dartmouth the last several years. Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Richard C. Camara Jr. and his wife Kelly of Fall River; a daughter, Nadine B. Faucher and her husband Steven from Tequesta, FL; a brother, Kenneth Camara of Somerset; a sister, Christine Bancroft of Warren, RI; six grand children and six great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, June R. McDermott and Shirley A. Caisse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11am in St. Julie Billiart Church, 494 Slocum Rd., N. Dartmouth, MA, with interment to follow in St. Patricks Church, Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, subject to the distancing guidelines of the church. Memorial donations may be made to the South Coast VNA/Hospice at https://www. southcoast.org/ways-to-give/. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 5, 2020.