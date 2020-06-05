Richard C. Camara
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard C. Camara, 83, a long time resident of Somerset, and in recent years of Dartmouth, MA, passed away May 30, 2020 in his home after an extended illness. He was the husband of Claudette R. (Imondi) Camara. Born in Fall River, a son of the late Joseph M. Camara and the late Christine (Pacheco) Camara, he was a graduate of Diman Vocational Technical High School; and later served in the US Marine Corps during the Korean War, rising to the rank of Sergeant. He worked 41 years for Haskon Industries in Taunton, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the Somerset Marine Corps League, the Somerset American Legion and was a former member of the Royal Travelers. Richard was a communicant of St. Louis de France Church, Swansea for many years, and St. Julie Billiart Church, Dartmouth the last several years. Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Richard C. Camara Jr. and his wife Kelly of Fall River; a daughter, Nadine B. Faucher and her husband Steven from Tequesta, FL; a brother, Kenneth Camara of Somerset; a sister, Christine Bancroft of Warren, RI; six grand children and six great grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, June R. McDermott and Shirley A. Caisse. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 11am in St. Julie Billiart Church, 494 Slocum Rd., N. Dartmouth, MA, with interment to follow in St. Patricks Church, Somerset, MA. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, subject to the distancing guidelines of the church. Memorial donations may be made to the South Coast VNA/Hospice at https://www. southcoast.org/ways-to-give/. Arrangements are with the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, Somerset. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved