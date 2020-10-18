Richard D. Pavao, retired Fall River Superintendent of Schools, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the company of his loving family. He was the husband of Donna K. (Connolly) Pavao to whom he was married for 53 years. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Manuel and the late Hilda (Rego) Pavao. Rick was a graduate of B.M.C. Durfee High School. He earned a Bachelors Degree from the University of Rhode Island, a Masters Degree from Suffolk University and a Certificate of Advanced Graduate Studies from Bridgewater State University. Throughout his almost 40-year career with the Fall River Public Schools, Rick was committed to education and empowering the youth of Fall River. After beginning his career in the classroom as a teacher, Rick held many positions during his tenure in the school system including: Teacher-in-Charge Hartwell Street School ESL, Curriculum Coordinator, Director of Bilingual Education, Director of Federal Projects, Assistant Superintendent of Schools and finally Superintendent of Schools. After his retirement from the school system, Rick served two terms on the Fall River School Committee. Rick was also a Senior Professor at Cambridge College and an ESL Instructor at Bristol Community College. He was a member of numerous education associations throughout the state. Rick was deeply honored to serve his country in the United States Marine Corps. Beyond his distinguished professional career, Rick was happiest and most fulfilled when spending time with his family. In addition to his wife Donna, Rick is survived by his two sons Dr. Matthew Pavao and his wife Erin of Franklin MA and Dr. M. Richard Pavao and his wife Junjira of Grafton MA, his beautiful granddaughter Madison, and his three handsome grandsons Aiden, Harrison and Cameron. Rick whole-heartedly supported and encouraged each of their life endeavors and he took tremendous pleasure and great pride in their academic, professional and personal accomplishments. Rick was an avid traveler and relished his regular visits to New York City and the beaches of South Carolina and Amelia Island, Florida. However, unquestionably, he loved his annual summer vacations to Walt Disney World with his family. He felt that life couldnt get any better than that. Rick also greatly enjoyed World War II history, supporting the Red Sox and Patriots, watching movies and non-fiction reading. Rick will be remembered for his humor, support, advice, great stories and his dedication to his Catholic faith. He was a kind and generous spirit who brought much love and strength to his family and friends. Rick/Dad/Grandpa/Poppy was the foundation of his family and he will be profoundly missed. Following a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Name Church on Friday, October 9, 2020, Rick was laid to rest in a private committal service at St. Patricks Cemetery in Fall River. All arrangements were under the care of the Silva-Faria Funeral Home. Friends wishing to express sympathy or words of remembrance are urged to do so online or by mail. To ensure that the family receives any online condolences you may wish to share, please submit only to the funeral homes website (www.silvafaria.com
at "Sign Guestbook" or "Send Sympathy Card"). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Rick's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.com
).