Richard E. Horton
Richard E. Horton, 71, a professor at Bristol Community College, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Claude and Evelyn (Mayo) Horton. Richard was born in Newport, RI and grew up in Swansea. At the age of 16 he had an accident which left him a quadriplegic, but he persevered, eventually completing his masters degree, and becoming a warm-hearted and well regarded professor at UMass Dartmouth and Bristol Community College. He taught AutoCAD and other computer related subjects. Outside of school, he pursued interests in Native American History, and despite his physical limits, became an accomplished painter. He is survived by two brothers, Allen Horton of N. Canton, OH, and Gary Horton of Swansea; also a sister, Valerie Medeiros of Kentucky. A memorial gathering will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 10-11am in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset. After a brief remembrance service, an interment will follow at the Mount Hope Cemetery, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend, subject to the limits of Covid distancing and the wearing of protective masks. For facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com.

Published in The Herald News on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Memorial Gathering
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
