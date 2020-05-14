Home

Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home
280 Bedford Street
Lakeville, MA 02347
(508) 946-9655
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Assonet Burial Grounds
Richard F. Tripp


1933 - 2020
Richard F. Tripp Obituary
Richard F. Tripp, 86 of Assonet, MA passed away May 12, 2020 at Fall River Health Care. He was the husband of the late Marillyn E. (Pittsley) Tripp. Born May 20, 1933 in Westport, MA he was the son of the late Nelson R. and Jenny T. (Jones) Tripp. Richard was an auto mechanic for many years and enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his children Richard Tripp and his wife Denise, Wayne Trip and his wife Mary, Steven Tripp and his wife Connie, Robert Trip and his wife Brenda and Cindy Lyons and her husband Charles; a brother in law William Pittsley; 17 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. He was also the brother of the late William Tripp, Gordon Pete Tripp, Ronald Tripp, Barbara Lewis and Marilyn Petty. All services are private with burial taking place in Assonet Burial Grounds. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.d-mfh.com. Arrangements are by the Dahlborg-MacNevin Funeral Home, 280 Bedford St., Lakeville, MA 02347 508-946-9655.
Published in The Herald News on May 14, 2020
