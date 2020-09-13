Richard G. Medeiros, 78, of Westport, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was the husband of Bernadette (Santos) Medeiros and the late Barbara A. (Mello) Medeiros. Born in Fall River, he was son of the late John R. and Antonina (Moniz) Medeiros. He was the owner / operator of Phillips Water Conditioning in Westport. He served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Medeiros was a Communicant of Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport and was a member of the Holy Ghost Club, Westport. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, loved coney island hot dogs and trips to the casino. A loving husband, dad and papa, he loved spending time with his family. Including his wife, survivors include a son: Richard G. Medeiros, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Fall River; 4 daughters: Sherri L. Hamilton and her husband Troy of Orion, IL, Debra A. Napert and her husband Frank of Westport, Tammy L. Chester and her husband Dan of Westport and Jessica L. Fern & her husband Shawn of Dartmouth; 8 grandchildren: Connie, Brooke, Thomas, Laura, Jeffrey, Allie, Seth and Luke; 2 great granddaughters: Emma and Ava; brother-in-law: Gerald Mello; and 1 niece and 2 nephews. He was brother of the late John Medeiros. Mass of Christian Burial to which relatives and friends are invited will be Monday, September 14, 2020 at Our Lady of Grace Church, Westport at 11:30 A.M. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Department of Veteran Affairs. www.volunteer.va.gov
Arrangements are under the direction of the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport. To sign the on-line guest book, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com
