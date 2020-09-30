1/
Richard G. Quinlan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard G. Quinlan, 75, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Mary J. (Crivaro) Quinlan. Richard was born in Fall River the son of the late Matthew B and Helena V (Bentley) Quinlan. He was a graduate of Joseph Case High School class of 1964. Mr. Quinlan worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Wrentham as a heavy duty mechanic for twenty years, where he was known by his co-workers as 'Dick Quinlan'. He then owned and operated his own business LTS Inc. for over twenty years, in Swansea which specialized in forklift repair and sales. Richard enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends. During his retirement he cherished the time caring for his grandson Jack. Mr. Quinlan was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was also referred to by close friends as 'Big Rich'. Survivors are a daughter: Deborah A. Quinlan-Furtado and her husband John Jr. of Swansea; a son: Kevin R. Quinlan and his companion Tammy Connearney of Swansea; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel, Megan, Jordyn, Jack, Maxwell and Riley; two brothers: Paul Quinlan of Pensacola, FL; Robert Quinlan of Warren, RI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Matthew D. Quinlan. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street., Somerset. A Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery Somerset. Due to the current restrictions social distancing and facial coverings are required at all services, the register book will only be available along with a live broadcast at Richards tribute page www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Community Autism Resources 33 James Reynolds Road, Swansea, MA 02777

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald News on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway Community Home for Funerals
900 Buffinton St
Somerset, MA 02726
(508) 672-3572
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hathaway Community Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved