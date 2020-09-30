Richard G. Quinlan, 75, of Swansea, passed away on Sunday September 27, 2020 at Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River. He was the husband of fifty-four years to Mary J. (Crivaro) Quinlan. Richard was born in Fall River the son of the late Matthew B and Helena V (Bentley) Quinlan. He was a graduate of Joseph Case High School class of 1964. Mr. Quinlan worked for Caterpillar Inc. in Wrentham as a heavy duty mechanic for twenty years, where he was known by his co-workers as 'Dick Quinlan'. He then owned and operated his own business LTS Inc. for over twenty years, in Swansea which specialized in forklift repair and sales. Richard enjoyed the time he spent with his family and friends. During his retirement he cherished the time caring for his grandson Jack. Mr. Quinlan was an avid New England Patriots fan. He was also referred to by close friends as 'Big Rich'. Survivors are a daughter: Deborah A. Quinlan-Furtado and her husband John Jr. of Swansea; a son: Kevin R. Quinlan and his companion Tammy Connearney of Swansea; seven grandchildren: Ryan, Rachel, Megan, Jordyn, Jack, Maxwell and Riley; two brothers: Paul Quinlan of Pensacola, FL; Robert Quinlan of Warren, RI; along with many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Joseph and Matthew D. Quinlan. Calling Hours will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4-7pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton Street., Somerset. A Mass of Christian burial for Richard will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10am in Saint Thomas More Church, 386 Luther Avenue, Somerset. Relatives and friends are invited to attend directly to the church. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery Somerset. Due to the current restrictions social distancing and facial coverings are required at all services, the register book will only be available along with a live broadcast at Richards tribute page www.hathawayfunerals.com
. Memorial donations in his memory can be made to Community Autism Resources 33 James Reynolds Road, Swansea, MA 02777