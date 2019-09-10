|
|
Richard G. Souza, 59, a lifelong resident of Swansea, MA passed away unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. Calling Hours will be held on Friday evening, September 13, 2019, from 5-8pm in the Hathaway Community Home for Funerals, 900 Buffinton St., Somerset, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10 AM in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 530 Gardners Neck Road, Swansea. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Burial will be private at the request of the family. FOR Complete Obituary Information and to light a candle, sign guest book, facility directions or to leave an online condolence go to www.hathawayfunerals.com. Memorial donations may be made to Sophie's Promise, P.O. Box 169, Swansea, MA 02777.
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 10, 2019