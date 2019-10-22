|
SSG Richard Hood Cummings, 89 of Waterbury, CT passed away surrounded by his family at Cook Willow in Plymouth, CT on October 19, 2019. Loving father, grandfather & great grandfather Richard was born on October 17, 1930 in Dighton, MA to the late William and Alice Cummings and was predeceased by his loving wife, Brigitta Birkenbach Cummings in 1991 after 33 years of marriage. Richard left school at an early age to help support his family. He enlisted in the US Army where he obtained his GED. Mr. Cummings served in the infantry with distinction in Korea and later in the European theater of operations during the Cold War. After 21 years of service, he retired reaching the rank of Staff Sergeant. During his time in Germany, where he met his wife, he loved visiting the old castles and small villages. He enjoyed mushroom picking, beer and wine festivals, especially the strawberry wine. Upon returning to Waterbury, SSG Cummings worked for Waterbury Hospital where he ran the boiler room for many years until retiring. He was a dedicated, loving father to three sons and one daughter. To his children, he passed down his hard work ethic and love for motorcyles. To his grandchildren, he was known as "the snackman. He loved delivering Freihofer doughnuts and taking them to Burger King in his black Chevy Camaro. To his community, he made lasting friendships. He made daily visits to his favorite diner, Pabas, where he dressed up as Santa Claus during the Christmas season. He enjoyed walking down to Al's Plaza Food corner store and browsing around Kresgies with his wife. After the loss of his wife, he moved to Somerset, MA, where he was loved by many. He was known for his no nonsense style of talking and compassionate spirit. You could find him playing his harmonica, driving his Cadillac and singing Karaoke as "Uncle Rich". SSG Cummings continued to show great love and support for his country by being a lifelong member of the of Watertown, AmVets Post 72 and the American Legion Post 228. He served 8 years on the Council of Aging and was an associate member of the Police Department in Somerset, MA. Richard Cummings is predeceased by his parents, William and Alice, his siblings, Cassius, Earl, Donald, and Helen, and wife, Brigitta. He is survived by his children, Vanessa Bochicchio and her husband, Daniel of Waterbury CT, Dionas Cummings and his wife, Judy of Glendale AZ, Richard J. Cummings and his wife, Linda of Corinth, ME, and Steven Cummings of Waterbury CT and grandchildren, Daniel Bochicchio Jr, Michelle Harper and husband, Maurice, Mary Rebelo and husband, Jason, Rick Cummings, Kari Thurman and husband, Joseph as well as great grandchildren, Tatiana, Tyler, Marcellus, Myla and Maurice Jr. He also leaves behind several neices and nephews. The family would also like to thank the staff at Cook-Willow and VITAS for the care they provided. Memorial contributions can be to the Oakville Post 7330, 85 Davis St., Oakville, CT 06779. Arrangements: His funeral and full military honors will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Chase Parkway Memorial/Albini Family Funeral Home, 430 Chase Parkway, Waterbury, CT. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at the CT State Veterans Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. For more info or to send e-condolences visit: www. chaseparkwaymemorial.com
Published in The Herald News on Oct. 22, 2019