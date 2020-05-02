|
Richard L. Lavoie, 77, of Fall River passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitative Care. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Amaral) Lavoie. He was born in Fall River, a son of the late Leo and Loretta (Cartin) Lavoie and had lived most of his life in Fall River. Mr. Lavoie was a Machinist in the Tool & Die Industry and had worked at Hasbro for 10 years, prior to his retirement. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed bowling and spending time with his companion, his dog Lucky, who has also recently passed after 15 years. Along with his wife, survivors include his son Michael Lavoie and daughter-in-law Kimberly of Fall River; his sister, Evelyn Buchanan and her husband Raymond, of Tiverton,R.I; his granddaughters, Lindsey Bisbano and her husband Jonathan, Kelsey Oliveira and her husband Jeremy, and grandson, Michael Lavoie; his two great-grandchildren Hunter Bisbano and Ellie Oliveira, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions imposed by the state, private arrangements are by the Oliveira Funeral Homes, 2064 South Main St, Fall River, MA 02724.
Published in The Herald News on May 2, 2020