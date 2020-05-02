Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliveira - South Main Street
2064 South Main Street
Fall River, MA 02724
508-672-4768
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lavoie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. Lavoie

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. Lavoie Obituary
Richard L. Lavoie, 77, of Fall River passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Sacred Heart Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitative Care. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Amaral) Lavoie. He was born in Fall River, a son of the late Leo and Loretta (Cartin) Lavoie and had lived most of his life in Fall River. Mr. Lavoie was a Machinist in the Tool & Die Industry and had worked at Hasbro for 10 years, prior to his retirement. He was an avid Red Sox fan and enjoyed bowling and spending time with his companion, his dog Lucky, who has also recently passed after 15 years. Along with his wife, survivors include his son Michael Lavoie and daughter-in-law Kimberly of Fall River; his sister, Evelyn Buchanan and her husband Raymond, of Tiverton,R.I; his granddaughters, Lindsey Bisbano and her husband Jonathan, Kelsey Oliveira and her husband Jeremy, and grandson, Michael Lavoie; his two great-grandchildren Hunter Bisbano and Ellie Oliveira, and several nieces and nephews. Due to the current restrictions imposed by the state, private arrangements are by the Oliveira Funeral Homes, 2064 South Main St, Fall River, MA 02724.
Published in The Herald News on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -