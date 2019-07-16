|
Richard Peckham Lake (Dick), 93, of Matthews, NC died on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Simonne (Meurin) Lake. Memorial visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a graveside service at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport at 11:00 A.M. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 16, 2019