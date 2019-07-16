Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
(508) 636-2100
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Potter Funeral Service, Inc.
81 Reed Road
Westport, MA 02790
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beech Grove Cemetery
Westport, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Lake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard P. Lake

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard P. Lake Obituary
Richard Peckham Lake (Dick), 93, of Matthews, NC died on April 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Simonne (Meurin) Lake. Memorial visitation to which relatives and friends are invited will be Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Potter Funeral Home, 81 Reed Rd., Westport, MA 02790 from 9:30-10:30 A.M. followed by a graveside service at Beech Grove Cemetery, Westport at 11:00 A.M. To read the full obituary or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.potterfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Herald News on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now