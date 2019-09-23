Home

Richard Linhares
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Church
Fall River, MA
View Map
Richard R. Linhares Obituary
Richard R. Linhares 82, of Fall River, MA, passed away on September 21st 2019. Born in Fall River, he was the son of the late Mary (Carvalho) and Manuel Linhares. He had served in the US Air Force and was a member of the American Legion Post 0092. Prior to his retirement, he had worked as a Laboratory Technician for Globe Manufacturing and as a Groundskeeper for Montaup Country Club where he was also a member. He is survived by a daughter Lynne M.(Linhares) Moore and was the father of the late Deborah A. (Linhares) Raymond. He also leaves his grandchildren Kelly Moore, Scott Raymond, Lori Crepeau and Megan Raymond. In addition he leaves 2 great grandchildren Corinne Medeiros and Cameron Surtel. He was the former husband of the late Lorraine R. (Conley) Linhares. His late siblings are Cecilia Carvalho, Lillian McDonald, Alice Moreira and Manuel Linhares and he leaves several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 4 to 7 PM. His Funeral will be held on Thursday at 9am from the Pocasset Memorial Funeral Home 462 Main Rd, Tiverton, RI with a 10am Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Fall River. Burial will be private. www.almeida-pocasset.com
Published in The Herald News on Sept. 23, 2019
