|
|
Richard Ruest, age 74, a Somerset resident for almost 50 yrs., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Marie (Moniz) Ruest and the son of the late Alphonse Noel Ruest and the late Adeline (Santos) Ruest. Prior to retiring in 2003, Richard was a Vinyl Siding Contractor for Remodco Contractors. Richard loved to travel to Aruba, try his luck in various casinos, and he enjoyed his weekly exercise with his friends at the Southcoast Cardiac Rehab. Center. Richard was also an avid Boston Red Sox & New England Patriots fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Richard Ruest Jr. of Bristol, RI and Christine Herren of Somerset; his brother: Albert Ruest of Maine; an aunt: Cecelia Gorman of New Bedford; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Adeline Berube, Patricia Savage, and Marie Gloria Carvalho. At the request of Richards family, kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions in his memory, may be made to the . Family & friends are invited to attend Richards funeral Mass on Saturday, Aug. 24th in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset at 9:00 A.M. Inurnment to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 22, 2019