Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home Inc
1521 N Main St
Fall River, MA 02720
(508) 672-3101
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
9:00 AM
St. John of God Church
Brayton Ave.
Somerset, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Ruest
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Ruest

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Ruest Obituary
Richard Ruest, age 74, a Somerset resident for almost 50 yrs., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy Marie (Moniz) Ruest and the son of the late Alphonse Noel Ruest and the late Adeline (Santos) Ruest. Prior to retiring in 2003, Richard was a Vinyl Siding Contractor for Remodco Contractors. Richard loved to travel to Aruba, try his luck in various casinos, and he enjoyed his weekly exercise with his friends at the Southcoast Cardiac Rehab. Center. Richard was also an avid Boston Red Sox & New England Patriots fan. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children: Richard Ruest Jr. of Bristol, RI and Christine Herren of Somerset; his brother: Albert Ruest of Maine; an aunt: Cecelia Gorman of New Bedford; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Adeline Berube, Patricia Savage, and Marie Gloria Carvalho. At the request of Richards family, kindly omit flowers. Memorial Contributions in his memory, may be made to the . Family & friends are invited to attend Richards funeral Mass on Saturday, Aug. 24th in St. John of God Church, Brayton Ave., Somerset at 9:00 A.M. Inurnment to follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Manuel Rogers & Sons Funeral Home, Inc. 1521 N. Main St., Fall River. www.rogersfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now